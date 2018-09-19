Kent Island Federation of Arts Hosts an Exhibit of WAF

by

The Kent Island Federation of Arts will host an exhibit of art of the members of the Working Artists Forum in October. The theme of the show is “Inside, Beside, and Otherwise”. The KIFA gallery is located at 405 Main Street, Stevensville, MD. The exhibit will run October 3rd through the 27th. A reception, open to the public, will be held on October 11th, from 5 to 7 PM, and an award for the People’s Choice Award of Recognition will be given at that reception. The phone number at the gallery is 410-643-7424 or email ifo@kifa.us. KIFA gallery hours are: Tuesday 10-1, Wed. through Friday 10-4, and Sat. 10-1.