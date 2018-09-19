Benedictine’s Charity Golf Classic Set for Oct.19

by

Benedictine’s charity golf tournament returns to the Eastern Shore on Friday, Oct. 19 for the 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic at Hog Neck Golf Course in Easton.

The tournament raises funds in support of Benedictine’s mission to help children and adults with developmental disabilities achieve their greatest potential. Funds raised directly support programs and services that provide community-based opportunities for over 200 adults as well as support academic programs for over 60 students.

Hog Neck Golf Course is both an active community partner with Benedictine’s Adult Services program and an employer of individuals with disabilities.

The tournament will feature a seafood and raw bar, live auction, as well as lunch and dinner buffet. Tournament entry fee is $175 per person or $700 for a team of four which includes: green fees, cart, refreshments, hole-in-one prize, and team prizes. Each golfer will take home a custom Maryland themed gift bag provided by presenting sponsors PNC Bank and the Mason Family. Register by Oct. 1 at www.benschool.org. Sponsorship opportunities are available.

Providing opportunities to live meaningful, productive lives in communities of choice, Benedictine helps children and adults with developmental disabilities reach their greatest potential without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, or age.