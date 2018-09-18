UM SRH & Shock Trauma Center Provide Stop The Bleed Training

by

UM Shore Regional Health and Shock Trauma Center will provide hands-on Stop the Bleed training for Kent County health professionals and first responders. The training will be held at Kent County Health Dept. – 125 S. Lynchburg St., Chestertown on September 21, 9 am – 12:30 p.m. (Three sessions: 9 am – 10 am, 10:15 am – 11:15 am, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. The sessions are divided between classroom lecture – first 30 minutes- and hands-on training – second 30 minute block). Stop the Bleed training will teach people how to stop bleeding in the event of traumatic injuries. Participants will be instructed how to apply tourniquets and pack a wound.

More than 50 people are signed up to be trained, including Kent County Health Dept staff, paramedics and EMTs with Kent County volunteer fire companies, members of the Kent County Healthcare Emergency Response Coalition (HERC), and Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corp Volunteers.

Dr. Habeeba Park, Associate Professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Critical Care Surgeon at the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and STC physician lead for the Stop the Bleed Initiative, will lead the training. Assisting Dr. Park with the hands-on training will be Adam Brown, EMS Captain for Millington Volunteer Fire Company, and Charlene Perry, RN, Public Health Emergency Planner for Kent County Health Dept.

Stop the Bleed is a national campaign sponsored by the American College of Surgeons and Hartford Consensus to train people to assist in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Massive bleeding from any cause, but particularly in a situation where a medical response is delayed, can result in death. Similar to how the general public learns and performs CPR, it is important for the public to learn proper bleeding control techniques, including how to use their hands, dressings and tourniquets. Victims can quickly die from uncontrolled bleeding — within five to 10 minutes — if the bleeding is not stopped.

Using mannequins, participants will be working hands-on to learn the appropriate ways to control bleeding. Interviews will be available with participants and trainers.

For more information:

– www.umms.org/ummc/health-services/shock-trauma/patient-information/stop-the-bleed

– www.bleedingcontrol.org

– https://www.umms.org/shore