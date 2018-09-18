Spy House of the Week: Castle Rocks!

by

To me, the eclectic look to this house with its Romanesque tower “castle” element and the steep gables evoked the Tudor style – all that was missing was the wooden wall cladding and a more elaborate chimney. The house commonly referred to as the “Moseburg” Mansion has a captivating history. It was built in the 1900’s and remodeled in 1926. During Prohibition it was a Speakeasy and purportedly a bordello in the 1940’s and 1950’s.

At the end of a gravel driveway the “L” shaped house with a compact footprint wraps around a tower and a flagstone walkway with cream colored mortar leads to the entry door at the base of the tower. The low plantings and canopy trees stand out against the cream colored stucco of the house and the hint of water beyond for great curb appeal. One gable side elevation shows how this wing expands to accommodate the kitchen and laundry wing.

You entered the house from the ground level of the tower with its stairwell that wraps around to the upper levels. The main floor living area would be great for entertaining with its seating group arranged in front of the river rock fireplace. Opposite this grouping is a TV /music room with two bay windows. Behind the sofa is a wall of French doors that leads to a sunroom with a covered porch on either side with views to the water. Two bedrooms also with bay windows complete the main floor.

Half a stair flight up was the kitchen and laundry areas and angled in a corner of the kitchen was a large river rock fireplace. The stainless steel appliances and the triple sink date from the house’s days as a hunting lodge. The cooktop was surrounded by an enormous granite countertop that took ten men to bring it into the room and position it. The cookware was arranged on stainless steel open shelving and hooks instead of upper cabinets. I liked how during the 2010 renovation by the current owners, the original vintage sink was currently moved to the laundry room.

At the next level was the master suite with a huge master bedroom with ample room for sitting, reading and sleeping areas. The porcelain ceramic vessel-type lavatories were miniature versions of the soaking tub on its dais of tile above the hardwood floor of the rest of the bath.

Interesting eclectic architecture, a fascinating history, the secret garden, the dock with a pergola by the water-who could resist making history of your own here?

For more information about this property, contact Pat Kern with Gunther McClary Real Estate at 410-275-2118 (o), 443-480-0299 (c) or cdkplk@gmail.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”. Photography by Steve Buchanan Photography, 410-212-8753, 310-996-7295, steve@buchananphotography.com, www.buchananphotography.com

Spy House of the Week is an ongoing series that selects a different home each week. The Spy’s Habitat editor Jennifer Martella makes these selections based exclusively on her experience as a architect.

Jennifer Martella has pursued her dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. Her award winning work has ranged from revitalization projects to a collaboration with the Maya Lin Studio for the Children’s Defense Fund’s corporate retreat in her home state of Tennessee.