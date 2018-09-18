Mid-Shore Goes Purple in Caroline County Schools with Superintendent Patricia Saelens

by

While all ages, all races, all incomes, and all education levels are being fully impacted by the opioid crisis on the Mid-Shore, perhaps the most pain caused by this epidemic are on its kids. Whether it be the actual death of a parent of a drug overdose, the fear that a living parent may be at risk of dying, or the ongoing stress of living in a home where a relative is using drugs, it is the children who may suffer the most. And nowhere is that felt more than in a small county school district like Caroline County.

Dr. Patricia Saelens, who has been with the Caroline School District for close to three decades, thought she had seen the worst when she noticed the devastation on students caused by alcohol abuse. That was also true when cocaine invaded the county a few years later but never before has Dr. Saelens faced something as horrific as this current wave of fentanyl-laced drugs and other opioids.

The Spy talked recently to the superintendent on the drug crisis impact on Caroline County schools and how educators play a pivotal role in helping kids and their families, while also joining forces with community partners on prevention and awareness.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information about Caroline County Public Schools please go here.