Meet the Author: Neal Jackson at the BookPlate

Come meet photojournalist Neal Jackson Friday, Sept. 21, at the BookPlate, 112 Cross St., where he will discuss his new book, Market, with Marcie Dunn Ramsey. The talk begins at 6 p.m., and copies of the book will be available for purchase and to be signed by the author.

Public markets occupy a central role in every developed or developing nation in the world. They provide an avenue of economic entrepreneurship for large numbers of people, as the cost of entry is low and the marketing expense is minimal. They are often a critical source of household essentials food, clothing, cleaning supplies, even building materials and hardware. Finally, they provide employment for large numbers of people.

But beyond these economic functions, they perform a social purpose. People connect with their friends, exchange community information and gossip, and pass along political and social messages. At its core, however, it is the vendors who define the markets. Their personalities, interactions, goods, cries to customers and, yes, even the twinkle in their eyes, combine to create a market s atmosphere its soul.

Jackson set out on a worldwide odyssey to capture the personalities of these market vendors in portraiture. Via images taken on site in front of a portable backdrop, the sellers, their goods, and the market’s soul come visually alive. Have a seat and immerse yourself in the faces, clothes, and soul which each of the vendors brings to their particular market.

Jackson is a co-founder of Trauma Training for Journalists, a nonprofit volunteer organization providing safety and first aid training for hazardous environments to freelance journalists around the world. He has taught photojournalism at the International Center of Photography in New York City and around the world in the Foundry Photojournalism Workshop. Before going to law school at Georgetown University, he worked as a print reporter and editor. He served as chief legal officer of NPR from 1996-2008. He lives with his wife, Sandra Willett Jackson, in Queen Anne’s County.

For more information, call the BookPlate at 410-778-4167.