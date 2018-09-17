Letter to the Editor: Witch Hunt

by

Trump says he hires the “best people.” Let’s see.

Trump appointees/associates who have plead guilty to federal crimes:

Michael Flynn, National Security Advisor

George Papadopoulos, Campaign foreign-policy adviser

Paul Manafort, Campaign Chairman

Rick Gates, Deputy Campaign Chairman

Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal lawyer and fixer

The people he hired/appointed in his first year-and-two-thirds, and have been fired, or forced to resign because of corrupt activities, or because they can’t work with him, or have been convicted of felonies, are too numerous to list here. Let me just say that in all my years of politics-watching I have never seen corruption, chaos, and criminal activity on this scale. Someone pointed out that not even the most famous mob bosses had this many associates convicted of federal and state crimes. And . . . the President himself remains under investigation for possible collusion with a foreign power, obstruction of justice, financial crimes, and conspiracy against the United States. We await Mueller’s report.

Trump calls Mueller’s investigation a “witch hunt.” What is a witch hunt? The dictionary says it refers to:

An intensive effort to discover and expose disloyalty, subversion, dishonesty, or the like, usually based on slight, doubtful, or irrelevant evidence.

I suppose the term originated with the “witches” of Salem, Massachusetts, many of whom were property-owning widows whose trials, convictions, and executions were perpetrated under false pretenses so their properties could be acquired by their accusers (See Carl Sagan’s The Demon-Haunted World).

Have the criminals found by Mueller’s team been wrongly charged and convicted? Have they been made to confess by threat of, or actual, torture? Mueller’s investigation would only be a witch hunt if it found no criminal activity by Team Trump, but that does not appear to be the case.

