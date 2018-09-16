Spy Minute: A Birthday Party for the Academy Art Museum

by

There was a full day of birthday activities at the Academy Art Museum on Saturday to celebrate sixty remarkable years of service to the Mid-Shore. As with the actual mission of the museum to teach and show art, the open house allowed visitors to look at paintings from its permanent collection, participate in community art project to produce a commemorative flag, listen in on a class, or simply chit-chat with friends.

The Spy was there to capture some of the fun.

This video is approximately one minute in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum please go here