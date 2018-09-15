WC-ALL Call for Spring 2019 Course Proposals

by

During the first week of September, fall semester at Washington College Academy of Lifelong Learning got underway with close to 400 members enrolled in 25 filled-to-capacity classes. And, although it’s early in the fall, WC-ALL is already planning the spring 2019 semester. The curriculum committee, headed by Ed Minch, currently seeks course proposals from WC-ALL members as well as members of the greater community. Spring semester will run two sessions, from January 27-March 8 and March 17-April 26. Classes generally meet once a week on campus (or in a nearby location for larger classes), in late afternoon for 60-75 minutes, for 4 to 6 times during a session. Class structures range from lectures to moderated discussions to off-campus excursions.

WC-ALL instructors are volunteers who take pleasure in sharing their knowledge and insights with others. Some are retired or current professors and teachers while others have had interesting or unusual careers and life experiences outside the academic world. Lifelong hobbies and avocations also make great backgrounds for developing courses that will appeal to WC-ALL members who are committed to experiencing the joys of lifelong learning. There are endless possibilities and the curriculum committee looks forward to hearing new course ideas from the community. Ed Minch is happy to answer questions and discuss ideas. He can be contacted at ruby1638@atlanticbb.net or 410-778-0990.

Proposals for WC-ALL’s spring semester courses should be received by the curriculum committee no later than Monday, October 15. They may be submitted on-line at http://www.washcoll.edu/offices/wc-ll/propose-a-course.php or sent by email to wc_all@washcoll.edu or regular mail to WC-ALL at 300 Washington Ave., Chestertown, MD 21620. For more information or to receive a hard copy of the course proposal form, please contact WC-ALL administrator, Sue Calloway, at 410-778-7221 during business hours (M,T, Th, 9 to 12).