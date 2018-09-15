No Matter What. . . You Matter Campaign Targets Suicide Prevention

by

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) every 13 minutes someone dies by suicide and for every suicide, 25 suicide attempts are made. This fall, to help create awareness about this community mental health issue, For All Seasons kicks off its 2nd Annual NO MATTER WHAT . . . YOU MATTER Suicide Prevention Campaign the week of October 5 through 13, 2018.

The Campaign kicks off on Friday, October 5, 2018, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Bartlett Pear Inn at 28 South Harrison Street in Easton. The free event will include champagne and hors d’oeuvres and live music. The event is part of the First Friday stroll through the local galleries and shops in Easton and provides the opportunity to learn more about what For All Seasons is doing to help those in crisis. The Campaign is being organized by For All Seasons Committee Members Diane Flagler, Allie Prell, and Amy Steward. All are welcome.

In 2017, the campaign raised $20,000 from 26 participating Easton businesses. Again this year, a number of Easton businesses are participating in the weeklong event, donating a portion of sales on specific dates during the campaign week to For All Seasons’ suicide prevention work. To date, these businesses include: Bon Mojo (October 6), Crackerjacks (October 10), Doc’s Downtown Grille (October 8, 5–10 p.m.), Dragonfly Boutique (October 12), Easton Acupuncture (October 10), Ebbtide Wellness (October 9), Frugalicious (October 7), Hill’s Café & Juice Bar (October 12), Krave (October 12), La De Da! (October 6), Lizzy Dee (October 10), Marc Randall (October 12), Out of the Fire, (To Be Announced), Piazza Italian Market (To Be Announced), Salisbury Gift & Garden (October 9, 10, 11, 12 & 13), Shearer the Jeweler (October 10), Sonny’s of NY Pizza (To Be Announced), Trade Whims (October 12), and Vintage Books and Fine Art (October 12).

Sponsors of this year’s event include A Time to Heal Physical Therapy, Ashley Insurance, Baird Wealth Management, Bartlett Pear Inn, Bay Pilates, Berrier, Ltd, Chuck Mangold Jr. of Benson & Mangold, Computers of Easton, Curlicue, Fitness Rx, Hair o’ the Dog, Hill’s Drug Store, Kevertin Pet Resort, Kiln Born Creations, Laser Letters, Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Near & Far Media, Rise Up Coffee Roasters, Shore United Bank, Studio 2 Salon, The Trippe Gallery, Troika Gallery, West Wing Salon, and YMCA of Chesapeake. Special thanks goes to Easton Business Alliance.

Suicide does not discriminate, affecting people of all genders, ages, and ethnicities. Many different factors may contribute to someone making a suicide attempt. For All Seasons hopes that by discussing the signs and symptoms associated with suicide that it can raise awareness about the issue in our community. Because family and friends are often the first to recognize the warning signs of suicide, they can be critical to helping an individual find treatment with a provider who specializes in diagnosing and treating mental health conditions.

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), for every suicide, 25 suicide attempts are made. For All Seasons wants people to know that If they think a friend or family member is considering suicide, they should reach out and start a conversation. Talking openly about suicidal thoughts and feelings can save a life. The following are three steps to help people begin the conversation:

1) Ask directly – “Are you having suicidal thoughts?” – Let them know you care.

2) Stay and Listen – Let them share their thoughts and feelings.

3) Get help – Connect them with a friend, family member or a therapist at For All Seasons.

Beth Anne Langrell, Director of For All Seasons, comments, “For All Seasons hopes through this campaign to create an ongoing dialogue with agencies about this growing issue in our communities. The campaign will include dialogue circles, educational outreach and community events. We want people to know that no matter what, they do matter.”

For All Seasons provides Trauma Certified Individual, Family, and Group Therapy; Child, Adolescent, and Adult Psychiatry; and Crisis and Advocacy Services for Child, Adolescent, and Adult Victims of Sexual Assault, Rape and Trauma. For a same-day crisis appointment, call 410-822-1018.

Throughout the year, For All Seasons brings awareness to the community about such issues as suicide, sexual assault, trauma, and mental health needs.

Follow For All Seasons on Facebook to find out how to get involved. For further information, call Monika Mraz at 410-822-1018, email mmraz@forallseasonsinc.org or visit forallseasonsinc.org/youmatter.