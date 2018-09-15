Dr. Paul Katz, Addiction Specialist, Joins Eastern Shore Psychological Services

by

Paul M. Katz, DO, FACA, FASAM will join the medical team at Eastern Shore Psychological Services (ESPS) full time this month. As the Associate Medical Director for Recovery Services, he will lead the Agency’s recovery team in expanding state of the art Recovery Programs. Dr. Katz will provide direct care services primarily at the agency’s Kent and Talbot County locations. Dr. Katz is board certified in addiction medicine, anesthesiology and family practice. He received his doctorate from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and training in anesthesiology at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Dr. Katz is Diplomat of the American Board of Addiction Medicine and President-Elect of the Maryland-D.C. Society of Addiction Medicine He in the Founder of the Chesapeake Wellness Center where he has provided specialized treatment in substance abuse in Cecil County since 2000.

Dr. Ben Kohl, Director of Mid Shore Programs for ESPS notes, “We are thrilled to have Dr. Katz join our team. His philosophy of treating the whole person, commitment to promoting mental wellness and relapse prevention, and clear dedication to treating this epidemic in rural communities makes him a perfect match for our agency.”

Eastern Shore Psychological Services was formed in 1999 in Salisbury, Maryland by Dr. Kathryn Seifert and has grown to become one of the leading providers of behavioral health on the Shore. The agency, which has locations in Somerset, Worchester, Talbot and Kent counties, annually helps over 3,000 consumers address mental health concerns, recover from substance use problems, and heal from the impact of trauma. Dr. Larry Pezor, ESPS Chief Medical Officer, adds, “Dr. Katz’ expertise brings a level of care and quality of service unsurpassed by any Agency on the Eastern Shore”.

To learn more about how to access ESPS services please call 443-282-0102 or visit www.espsmd.com.