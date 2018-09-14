The Fall Season: A Different Kind of Downrigging Presentation

by

Every year, the Kent Council Arts Council hands out critically important operational support to Kent County’s numerous arts organizations and artists. That has been their mission since the KCAC was formed and they do a conscientious job with that task.

But the Arts Council also plays a leading role in a few select projects a year where its director takes an active role in helping produce community cultural events that interconnect different forms of expression, from poetry to theatre, to help celebrate the arts in Kent County.

One of those projects is now scheduled in partnership with the Sultana Education Foundation for the 2018 Downrigging weekend. Poet Robert Earl Price will be working with KCAC’s John Schratwieser and Janes Church in Chestertown to present a dramatic interpretation of Price’s work. The Unlading. The poem, acknowledging the historic slave transportation purpose of a few of the ships taking part in Downrigging, has now been repurposed into a thirty-minute theatrical production in one of the Eastern Shore’s oldest and grandest African-American churches.

The Spy sat down with John a few weeks ago to talk about this very different kind of Downrigging programming.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. The UNLADING; A Dramatized Poem, written and directed by Robert Earl Price, Commissioned and Produced by the Kent County Arts Council for Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Weekend 2018.

Performances are free and will be held at Janes United Methodist Church, 120 S. Cross Street, Chestertown as follows:

Friday, October 26, 2018 – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 27, 2018 – 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 28, 2018 – 1:30 p.m.