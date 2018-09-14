Kent School to Kick Off 50th Anniversary Year of Celebration

by

The 2018 – 2019 academic year marks the 50th Anniversary of Kent School and we are taking this opportunity to celebrate 50 years of excellence, reflect on the present, look ahead to the future, and honor the legacy of our School. In this joyous moment in our history, we salute former Heads, Trustees and faculty/staff members for their contributions to our School and for laying the foundation for our continued success. We are deeply grateful for our current Trustees and the entire Employee Group for their steadfast commitment to our School. Over the past five decades, we have educated a thousand outstanding alumni and students. We believe that our graduates and current students are the empathetic leaders that our world greatly needs.

All members of the Kent School community, including parents, alumni, parents of alumni and former employees as well as members of our greater Mid-Shore community are invited to attend Kent School’s Fiftieth Anniversary Convocation on Friday, September 28 at 2:30 p.m as Kent School officially launches a year of Fiftieth Anniversary celebrations.

The convocation will include remarks from Nancy Mugele, Head of School, Chris McClary ‘91, President of the Board of Trustees, Merritt Conner ‘19, Student Government President and visiting leaders. Students in a variety of grades will also participate. “I am honored and humbled to lead Kent School into its next 50 years,” said Nancy Mugele, Head of School. “I know that Joan Merriken, Founding Headmistress of Kent School would be so proud of the school she so loved and I look forward to celebrating our successes in the year to come.”

Kent School accepted its first students in 1968 with the first class graduating in 1969. The School received accreditation from the Maryland State Department of Education and was approved as a member of the National Association of Independent Schools. By the fall of 1969, an eighth grade class had been added and a fourth classroom addition to the main structure completed to accommodate an enrollment increase of forty-five students. Throughout the 1970’s Kent School’s enrollment continued to increase, new programs were added to the curriculum, and additional faculty employed. In 1974 the Board of Trustees approved the construction of a gymnasium/classroom building. In 1986 the Little School opened for three and four-year-olds. In 2011 a new Library was built and two additional classrooms were added to the Middle School. The School is accredited by the Maryland State Department of Education and the Association of Independent Maryland and DC Schools. Kent School was named a Green School in 2017 by the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education.

Kent School’s mission is to guide its students in reaching their potential for academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence. The School’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world. For more information about Kent School’s Fiftieth Anniversary Convocation visit www.kentschool.org or call 410-778-4100 ext. 110.