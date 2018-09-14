Kent County Democratic Candidates on September 20

by

The public is invited to hear from the Democratic candidates running for office in Kent County, on the evening of Thursday, September 20, at BAD Alfred’s, 323 High St., Chestertown. Doors open at 5:30 for a social time and conversation with the candidates; food and beverages available for purchase. The main program starts at 7:00 pm – candidates for Congress, the MD General Assembly, County Commissioner, State’s Attorney and court positions have been invited.

For more information about the club and many of the candidates, visit the DCKC website: dckcmd.com.