Academy Art Museum Crafts Show: A Preview with Alison Cooley and Craig Fuller

For thousands of artists and collectors each year there are a handful of crafts shows throughout the country known for their unique quality, and it is extremely good fate for the Eastern Shore that the Academy Art Museum’s annual crafts show is one of those select few.

With a tough selection process, where only one out of three are chosen to show their work in Easton, the AAM Crafts Show has turned out to be one of the most delightful parts of the busy fall art season for both devotees of American craft but all on the Mid-Shore who appreciate the extraordinary talent it takes to produce these different kinds of work of art.

The Spy sat down with operations director Alison Cooley and Chair Craig Fuller, this year’s chairs, to get a quick debriefing on what to expect when the doors open on October 19th but what will be online here well before then.

This video is approximately two minutes minutes in length. For more information about the Academy Art Museum Craft Show please go here