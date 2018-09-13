4-H Coming Events for September

4-H COMING EVENTS
Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661. The University of Maryland, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources programs are open to all and will not discriminate against anyone because of race, age, sex, color, sexual orientation, physical or mental disability, religion, ancestry, or national origin, marital status, genetic information, or political affiliation, or gender identity and expression.
September 2018
16-17 MD Dairy Judging Team to All American Dairy Show, Harrisburg PA. Good Luck Dylan!
20 Ag Center Board of Director’s Meeting, 7:00 pm, Extension Office
UME Online 4-H Volunteer Training Webinar, 6:30-8:30 pm, must register in Kent Office one week prior
23 National 4-H Congress Orientation for MD Delegation, 2-4 pm, MD 4-H Center, College Park
25 4-H Leaders Council, 7:00 pm, Extension Office
27 UME 4-H Volunteer Training, 6:30 pm, Extension Office. Registration deadline 9/26
28-Oct 2 MD 4-H Dairy Judging Team to World Dairy Expo, Madison Wisconsin. Good Luck Dylan!
29 State 4-H Archery Match, Carroll County Ag Center – Good Luck Aubrey, Danielle, Derrick, Quinn
30 DEADLINE: Completed Level 6 Diamond Clover Applications Due to MD State 4-H Office
Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.
Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle, 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex
Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church
Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church
Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales– 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville
Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm
