4-H Coming Events for September

4-H COMING EVENTS

Volunteers needed in 4-H: Looking for volunteers as Kent County Fair 4-H Division chairpersons, judges and much more! Call the Extension Office if interested, 410-778-1661.

September 2018

16-17 MD Dairy Judging Team to All American Dairy Show, Harrisburg PA. Good Luck Dylan!

20 Ag Center Board of Director’s Meeting, 7:00 pm, Extension Office

UME Online 4-H Volunteer Training Webinar, 6:30-8:30 pm, must register in Kent Office one week prior

23 National 4-H Congress Orientation for MD Delegation, 2-4 pm, MD 4-H Center, College Park

25 4-H Leaders Council, 7:00 pm, Extension Office

27 UME 4-H Volunteer Training, 6:30 pm, Extension Office. Registration deadline 9/26

28-Oct 2 MD 4-H Dairy Judging Team to World Dairy Expo, Madison Wisconsin. Good Luck Dylan!

29 State 4-H Archery Match, Carroll County Ag Center – Good Luck Aubrey, Danielle, Derrick, Quinn

30 DEADLINE: Completed Level 6 Diamond Clover Applications Due to MD State 4-H Office

KENT COUNTY 4-H CLUB MEETING DATES

Bits and Bridles Horse Club – Meets 1st Monday business meeting: Feb., Apr., June, Aug., Oct., Dec. Activity on all other months 6:00pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church.

Kent 4-H Triple Shots Shooting Sports – Shotgun – Meets 2nd Sunday, Noon, Kent County Gun Club, 4th Sunday, Noon, Sudlersville Skeet Club, Archery, 1st and 3rd Sundays, 2pm, Cypress Creek Archery, Millington, Summer: Kent Ag Center, Rifle , 2nd and 4th Sundays, 2-4pm, Kent Ag Center Rifle Range, Tolchester. Business meeting held the 1st Wednesday of every month, 6:30pm, Kent Co. Public Works Complex

Junior Dairy Associates – Meets 3rd Friday monthly, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Clover Calf – Meets 2nd Wednesday, 7pm, Kennedyville United Methodist Church

Kent Fuzzy Tails & Shiny Scales – 4th Monday monthly, 6:30pm, Greenscapes Land Care, Kennedyville

Kent Puppy Pals 4-H Dog Club – Practice 3rd and 4th Wednesdays, 6:30pm, winter: Radcliffe Creek School, summer: Running W Kennels, Worton. Monthly business meeting, 2nd Tuesday, Running W Kennels, 6:30pm

