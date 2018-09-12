The Humane Society of Kent County Announces Changes in Leadership

by

The Humane Society of Kent County, Maryland has announced changes in leadership for its next phase of development and growth. The responsibilities of Executive Director, a position previously held by Jane Welsh, have been divided. Jane has assumed a new position, Executive Vice President, focused on strategic planning for a new or improved shelter facility; fund-raising, including grants, events, and campaigns; community outreach; and advocacy for laws to improve the treatment of animals. Jay Alexander, new to the Shelter, has assumed the position of Executive Director and has primary responsibility for the operation of the shelter, including supervision of Shelter and Animal Control personnel and maintenance of HSKC facilities. Both positions report to the Board of Directors.

Jane Welsh began as a volunteer at the Shelter in 2009 and was President of the Board from 2012 to 2014 when she took the position of Executive Director. Prior to that position she was Business Manager for Kent Youth, Inc., and has a background in accounting.

Jay Alexander recently returned to Chestertown from New York City. He has extensive government and nonprofit management experience and previously worked as a Senior Manager for the Virginia Division of Risk Management. He also served on the Board of Directors for the United Way of Kent County, the Advisory Board for Main Street Historic Chestertown, and as a volunteer consultant for Sumner Hall.

Board President Richard Keaveney, in announcing the changes, commented that “Jay and Jane, together with the Board of Directors are sure to make significant progress in realizing the next phase of shelter growth and development.”