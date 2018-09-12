A Memorable Commute to Gunston

by

Early each September, the Corsica River comes alive with a flotilla of boats carrying new students to the Gunston School for its annual Embarkation Ceremony. In this moving and symbolic ceremony, 66 new students arrived to the 35-acre waterfront campus by boat. Each new student was met at the dock by the Headmaster, John Lewis, signed the school’s honor document, Responsibilities of the Community, and shook the hands of the faculty, administration, as well as each individual Gunston student.

“We’re a community that values both scholarship and character,” said Gunston’s Assistant Headmaster Christie Grabis, “and the Embarkation ceremony seeks to honor these values.” For the 108th time, Gunston—a co-educational college preparatory high school—opened its doors to welcome 204 students from 5 Maryland counties, Middletown, Delaware, as well as a handful of international students who have decided to pursue their education in the United States.