The 2018 Chesapeake Film Festival October 11-14

Join thousands of film lovers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore at the Chesapeake Film Festival, where great stories begin. Thursday, October 11th to Sunday, October 14th, the Eastern Shore won’t just be the land of snails and oysters—it will be a sea of film! This long weekend is a celebration of storytelling and filmmaking including workshops, guest speakers, director Q&A’s and jam-packed cinematic discovery.

This year we bring to you an abundance of Maryland premieres, timely environmental films and provocative student films. There’s something for everyone with films that herald new chefs, exquisite gardeners, environmental heroes, a Hollywood movie starlet with a secret, teen grief, marlin fishing, Smith Island, sea turtles and so much more!

The films will be screened at a variety of venues on the shore, including the Avalon Theatre and the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD; the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum in St. Michaels, MD; and the Cambridge Premier Cinema and the Dorchester Center for the Arts in Cambridge, MD.

Not only do you get scintillating film and discussion afterward, but come mingle with the filmmakers at our splashy opening night party at the Academy Art Museum, our environmentally themed event at the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and our closing night Award ceremony and party.

For more information, please go to chesapeakefilmfestival.com or email us at info@chesapeakefilmfestival.com.