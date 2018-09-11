Spy House of the Week: Shingle Style

by

When I saw this charming cottage, the stained wood shingle style reminded me of my family’s summer vacations in Gatlinburg at the foot of the Great Smoky Mountains. Each year we rented cabins and I have very happy childhood memories of wading and tubing in the creeks and exploring the hiking trails with my siblings.

At first glance, this cottage appeared to be a simple form with a pitched roof; however, the side elevations showed how the cottage expanded. Two gable end wings telescoped down behind the front wing to create headroom for the second floor bedrooms. The stained wood theme continued indoors with hardwood floors throughout the house, wood windows, doors, trim and wood details.

The family room had pitched wood clad ceilings with exposed wood collar beams and wood wainscoting. The wide sliding doors on three sides opened up the room to the outdoors so the room felt like a sunroom. The family room was the hub of the cottage with its wood stove, TV, and bar ready for entertaining. The wide sliding doors led to the wrap-around deck which was the perfect spot for watching the sunsets over the Bay.

The kitchen cabinets were wood with granite countertops and a wood wainscot continued from the dining room into the breakfast room. The spacious master bedroom and bath had lighter finishes of painted drywall.

A cozy cottage that has been meticulously maintained for the perfect weekend or full time resident.

For more information about this property, please contact Sarah Dean at Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 410-708-2528 (c), or sarah@csrealtors.com, “An Equal Housing Opportunity”.