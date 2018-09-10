One Maryland, One Book 2018 – Bloodworth with Tim Junkin

by

Long before Sarah Koenig’s brilliant Serial on NPR or Netflix’s award-winning Making a Murderer, which highlighted the importance and use of technology to save those falsely accused of high crimes, Talbot County’s Tim Junkin had already “been there, done that” with his pioneering and highly-regarded Bloodworth some ten years before.

Destined to be a book that created an entirely new sub-genre of true crime since its publication, Bloodworth tells the dramatic tale of tale of Kirk Bloodsworth, a Dorchester County man charged and convicted of the rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl in 1984. But, as Junkin documented in Bloodworth, an introduction of DNA evidence into the appeals process led to Bloodworth’s eventual release from prison.

Over a decade later, Tim Junkin’s Bloodworth is back in the news as the 2018 selection for the popular One Maryland, One Book program, which encourages all residents of the state to read the same book in the hope of starting community conversations. In this case, it’s doubtful that will be a problem.

The Spy caught up with Tim at the Bullitt House a few weeks ago and thought it would be the most interesting to our readers to hear his account of this remarkable moment in the country’s pursuit of justice.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about One Maryland, One Book please go here.