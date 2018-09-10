Free Prostate Cancer Screening and Forum Scheduled in Worton

by

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer among men in the United States aside from non-melanoma skin cancer. To promote early detection of prostate cancer, the Cancer Program at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has scheduled a free screening and forum to be held in Worton.

A prostate cancer screening and forum will be held on Monday, September 24 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Mount Olive AME Church, 24852 Lambs Meadow Road in Worton. The free prostate cancer screenings will be provided by University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and Christopher Parry, DO, of UM Community Medical Group – Urology. To register for the forum, dinner and screening at the Worton location, call Andrea Edwards, RN, at 410-778-7970.

“Thanks to our various community partners including University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, Dr. Parry, Citizens Against Tobacco Smoke, MOTA and Mount Olive Church, our local health department is once again able to provide these free screenings to the men of Kent County and its surrounding areas,” says Edwards, a nurse with the Kent County Health Department. “We would like to encourage wives and daughters to bring their husbands, fathers, sons and brothers to this event, not just for the screening, but for the useful information about prostate cancer that will be shared. Everyone is welcome!”

Those interested in being screened are encouraged to discuss the testing with their primary care providers to determine if the PSA blood test will benefit them in the early detection of prostate cancer and other prostate health issues.

The screening is open to the public, uninsured and underinsured are welcome to participate. Pre-registration is required for screening as space is limited.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.