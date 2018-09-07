Hynson Ringgold House Open for First Firday

by

Washington College invites community members to stop by Hynson Ringgold House, the college president’s historic residence at 106 S. Water Street, during their First Friday rounds in downtown Chestertown Friday, September 7, 2018, 5:00pm-6:15pm. Light refreshments will be served.

First Friday will mark the United Way of Kent County’s kickoff to its 2018-19 campaign. The United Way supports local agencies that contribute to the health, education, and financial stability of every person in the community. Each member agency will have a table and a representative at the First Friday event, and the United Way will sponsor refreshments, games, and live music. We encourage all members of the College and community to come and enjoy the ambiance of an early fall evening in Chestertown while learning about how the United Way and its member agencies make a difference every day in the lives of residents.

Washington College is a key partner with the United Way, participating in a payroll deduction plan where employees can designate regular donations to the organization. The College has also worked closely with the United Way on many events and programs.