Abstract & Ceramics Exhibit Opens at RiverArts

Whimsical, inspiring, utilitarian, simply beautiful: the RiverArts’ Abstract and Ceramics exhibit runs through September 30, with an opening reception on First Friday, September 7, 5 to 8 pm.

Curators Barbara Parker and Ronn Akins asked artists to open their minds, open your souls, and allow color and form to be inspiration for your work. As they relate in the curator’s statement, “The interplay of color, motion, and form combined in composition is what the artist feels and thinks at the moment of conception and are the elements that create a reaction for the viewer.This show exhibits all of these fascinating qualities, whether it is in ceramics, fiber, or paint. The array of works presented rise and surpass the challenge of working away from the known and in a realm that is often without language.”

The Abstract and Ceramics show, free and open the public is on view through September 30.

Art lovers are also encouraged to stop in to the ArtsAlive! Education Center, 200 High Street on First Friday to view the PopUp Exhibit featuring RiverArts Life Drawing artists Julia Brown, Holly Geddes, Brady Hart, Penny McCrae, Barbara Slocum, Barbara Snyder, and Ann Stoylen, This show is on view for one night only, Friday, September 7, from 5 – 8 pm.

KiDSPOT will be displaying an Art Activity Retrospective from 5 to 7 pm open on First Friday – families welcome!

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 AM to 5:30 PM, Saturday 10 AM to 5:30PM, Sunday 11 AM – 3 PM, and open on First Fridays until 8 PM.