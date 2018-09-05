Women and Girls Fund’s Purple Grants in Action: Mid-Shore Restoring H.O.P.E. in Women

by

It could be said that the Women & Girls Fund on the Mid-Shore was wearing purple a long time before Talbot Goes Purple started their successful awareness campaign. A philanthropic organization committed to empowering women and girls, it also seeks to help with the special health needs, both physical and mental, of women in our community who are trying to rebuilding their lives after a life of drug or alcohol abuse.

In the Spy’s ongoing Grants in Action series with the WGF, we turn our attention to the Mid-Shore Restoring H.O.P.E. in Women organization, and their work on the in connecting with women immediately after leaving a recovery program or prison to provide a safe and sober place to live, eat, and most importantly, be introduced to the ongoing local recovery groups and workshops to keep straight.

The Spy talked to Sherry Collier, its founder, as well as WGF board member Talli Oxnam, a few weeks ago about this critical program in saving women’s lives on the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

This is the ninth in a series of stories focused on the work of the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore. Since 2002, the Fund has channeled its pooled resources to organizations that serve the needs and quality of life for women and girls in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot Counties. The Spy, in partnership with the Women & Girls Fund, are working collaboratively to put the spotlight on twelve of these remarkable agencies to promote their success and inspire other women and men to support the Fund’s critical role in the future.