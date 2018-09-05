The Sisters Rosensweig Opening at Church Hill Theatre

by

Wendy Wasserstein, the important late 20th century American playwright, brought the lives of contemporary women—smart, ambitious, creative and often frustrated by societal expectations—to receptive audiences around the world. Shelagh Grasso directs the Church Hill Theatre revival of the award-winning comedy The Sisters Rosensweig opening on September 7 at Church Hill Theatre.

The sisters are Sara Goode, an international banker living in London; Gorgeous Teitelbaum, a radio talk show host; and Pfeni Rosensweig, a world traveler. Because it’s Sara’s birthday, her sisters, daughter, friends and boyfriends join her to celebrate. And because these are intelligent people, the audience is treated to discussions of Reaganomics, the fall of the Soviet Union, social issues and the sisters’ life-long but loving rivalry. Nominated for both a Tony and Drama Desk award for the best play, The Sisters Rosensweig won the Outer Critics Circle Award for the best Broadway Play. According to The New York Times review, the play provides “…[a] captivating look at three uncommon women and their quest for love, self-definition and fulfillment. But underlying the comedy is an empathetic concern for the characters and for the prospects of women today.”

In Grasso’s production, Colleen Minahan plays Sara, Jen Friedman plays Gorgeous, and Melissa McGlynn plays Pfeni. John Shratwieser portrays Geoffrey, a theater director and John Haas takes the role of his friend Merv, a furrier. Shannon Whitaker is Tess, Sara’s revolutionary daughter and Nic Carter plays Tom, her equally political boyfriend. Bob Chauncey portrays Nicholas, an influential Englishman. The play takes place in the summer of 1991 at Sara’s London home.

The production team includes Stage Manager, Michelle Christopher; Producer, Sally Borghart; Choreographer, Lucia Calloway, and Costumers, Tina Johnson, Sally Borghart and Emerson Borghart. Carmelo Grasso and Tom Rhodes built the set from a design by Carmelo and Shelagh Grasso.

The Sisters Rosensweig opens at Church Hill Theatre on September 7, 2018, and runs through September 23, with performances on Friday and Saturday nights at 8 pm and Sunday afternoons at 2 pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students, with special prices for groups of ten or more. CHT offers 2 for the price of 1 tickets on opening night, Friday, September 7, to those who reserve by phone. Reservations can be made by calling the box office at 410-556-6003 or online at www.churchhilltheatre.org