Gunson Roses Music and Comedy Show at The Mainstay

Guitarist, trombonist, and comedian Brad Gunson brings his band Gunson Roses and an all-star team of comedians to The Mainstay! $15 online and $18 by phone and at the door.

Don’t miss this special event at The Mainstay! Featuring the musical talents of Brad Gunson’s eclectic modern rock band Gunson Roses and top-notch comics Mark Joyner, Bunny Themelis, and Mike Moran, this is a not to be missed evening of fun and laughs.

The show will feature music from some of the Gunson Roses previous hits, a few arrangements of some popular classics, and, of course major shredding. Three great stand-up comedians from the Baltimore scene are performing: Mark Joyner (host of the Monday Sidebar Open Mic), Bunny Themelis (Comedy writer and host of the Zissimos Saturday Open Mic) and Mike Moran (host of the Confessionals Podcast). All three are hilarious, entertaining, and have shared the stage with many notorious performers before, including Gunson Roses. They promise to defy your expectations and make you question your Facebook status!

Mark Joyner is one of the most exciting new comedians to come along in some time. His edgy conversational brand of comedy and almost childlike enthusiasm is hilarious and downright refreshing. Originally from Baltimore, Mark came to comedy after a troubled adolescence and years of real life experiences that add a unique and visceral quality to his stand up. With subject matter ranging from poverty, racism, lizard people conspiracies, classic cartoons and even reverse centaurs (?!) Mark never disappoints. Working all over the country with such notable acts as Wyatt Cenac (from Comedy Central’s The Daily Show) and Todd Rexx (HBO, The Tonight Show, BET) Mark is building a name for himself within the comedy world one audience at a time.

Mike Moran brings timely, relevant, and extremely clever humor to dark topics such as depression, addiction, death, and ice cream. As an outsider of the traditional comedy circuit and mainstream culture at large, he is a truly alternative comedian. He has opened up for such comedy greats as opened for Creed Bratton, Chris D’Elia, Michael Ian Black, Robert Klien, David Liebe Hart, and more.

Bunny Themelis is a Canadian-born, Baltimore-raised half-Greek who lives with the coolest dogs in the world, Miss Toni and Zeus. She tells stories. Bunny hosts the 2 Geeky web series, the Superior Saturday Mic at the Charm City Comedy Project in Baltimore and has opened for such top comedians as Colin Quinn and Steve Hofstetter.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

