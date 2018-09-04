UM Shore Regional Health Diagnostic and Imaging Center Extend Hours

by

Beginning September 1, 2018, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health will extend its hours for the Diagnostic and Imaging Center located at 10 Martin Court in Easton. The Center will now be open between 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

“We understand our patients have busy lives and may not be able to get the care they need when it is most convenient to them,” says Brian Leutner, executive director, UM Shore Medical Center at Dorchester and UM Shore Regional Health Oncology Services. “By extending the general hours (lab work, EKG, X-ray and mammograms) to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, we are hoping to give those patients the opportunity to come in at the end of their day.”

Exceptions to the Monday – Thursday 6 p.m closing are as follows: Walk-in for MRI, 8 to 5:30 p.m; CT and PET scans and ultrasound exams, by appointment only, 8 to 4 p.m. MRI, CT and PET scans are conducted on Saturdays between 8 a.m and 12 p.m. but must be scheduled in advance.

The UM SRH Diagnostic and Imaging Center offers a variety of services including walk-in laboratory services, mammograms, electrocardiogram (EKG), X-ray,US guided biopsies, stereotactic biopsies and bone density scanning. In addition, the DIC schedules patients for ultrasound (US), CT/PET scanning and MRIs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 410-822-1000, ext. 2600.

About UM Shore Regional Health: As part of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. UM Shore Regional Health’s team of more than 2,600 employees, medical staff, board members and volunteers work with various community partners to fulfill the organization’s mission of Creating Healthier Communities Together.