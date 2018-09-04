The Meditation-Yoga Team of Anne Briggs and Wendy Morrison

by

Like every other vocation or profession in the greater Chestertown area, there had to be a few early pioneers who first brought that service to the community. While these typically are commercial in nature, it can also be something like a new concept or practice.

And that is the case in Kent County and classes in meditation and yoga. Wendy Morrison was the first to offer yoga classes at the Kent County Public Library in 1985. Anne Briggs, the former librarian for the Kent County Public Library, started her meditation courses in 2001.

These two folks are once again coming together through the Insight Meditation Community of Chestertown which will host the Briggs-Morrison team again in leading a six-week introduction to mindfulness. At the heart of this will be teaching this practice to “cultivate a clear, stable, and non-judgmental awareness.”

The Spy was curious about all this, as well as the unique relationship meditation and yoga have had over centuries, so we sat down with Anne and Wendy last week at Spy HQ for a brief chat.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.

Classes, which will be held at the Chester River Friends Meeting House, 124 Philosophers Terrace, Chestertown monday evenings from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. beginning September 10, 2018. There is a $25.00 registration fee, which can be mailed to Anne Briggs at 220 N. Kent Street, Chestertown, Md. 21620. Checks should be made payable to IMC – Chestertown, and accompanied by your email address and telephone number. For further information, please get in touch with Anne Briggs by telephone at 410-778-1746, or by e-mail at info@imc-chestertown.org, or consult the group’s web site at www.imc-chestertown.org.