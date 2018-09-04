The Chester River Chorale Begins its 20th Season of Song

by

If you love to sing, the 90-plus members of the Chester River Chorale invite you to join us in the Wesley Room of Chestertown’s Heron Point at 6 p.m. Monday, September 10, for the first rehearsal of the fall as we begin our 20th year of performing.

No auditions are required. We provide the music. All you need to bring is your voice, $50 for dues (students are free), and the desire to sing for the joy of it. And if you cannot make it on the first Monday, come on the 17th. Regular Chorale practices are 7 p.m. Monday nights at Heron Point.

Under the professional leadership of Douglas D. Cox, the Chorale’s artistic director, Michelle Sensenig, soprano and assistant director, and accompanist Sam Marshall, we amateur singers of the Chorale, drawn primarily from Kent and Queen Anne’s counties, have been playing to standing-room-only audiences at our concerts in recent years.

Director Cox has put together an exciting program for the annual Holiday Concert in early December. Once again, we will collaborate with the Chester River Youth Choir, founded and directed by Chorale member Julie Lawrence.

You’ll learn music ranging from parts of J. S. Bach’s nearly 300-year-old cantata about the baby Jesus, Das neugeborne Kindelein, to the contemporary composer Dan Forrest’s Carol of Joy. You’ll get to sing in concert with accompaniment including piano, organ, flute, oboe, strings, harp and percussion.

Experienced singers can audition for the Chester Chamber Singers, an elite group that performs at concerts and community events, and there is even an acapella group, River Voices, to aspire to.

If it sounds like we are in for another terrific year of song, and we are, come join in and help us to make it even better.

The Chester River Chorale is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization funded in part by Yerkes Construction Co., the Hedgelawn Foundation, the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Kent County Arts Council and the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts thrive. The CRC’s Mission is to provide opportunity and inspiration for amateur singers to strive for artistic excellence. CRC performances entertain diverse audiences and enrich the cultural life of the community. For more information visit www.chesterriverchorale.org; check out the Chorale on Facebook, or call 410–928–5566.