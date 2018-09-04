The Artists’ Gallery – Calling All Turquoise Lovers on First Friday!

New wearable works of art can now be found at The Artists’ Gallery by jewelry maker, Roseannette Cooper, who has designed a unique line of beautiful handcrafted jewelry featuring turquoise. Each turquoise stone has been certified as to the mine they come from and are completely dye free. The types of turquoise used in the various pieces are: Sleeping Beauty Turquoise, Campo Frio Turquoise, Castel Dome, Nacozari and Hubei Turquoise.
Come see the beautiful work Roseannette has created on First Friday from 5-8 p.m. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sundays from 12:30-4:30.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.