The Artists’ Gallery – Calling All Turquoise Lovers on First Friday!

by

New wearable works of art can now be found at The Artists’ Gallery by jewelry maker, Roseannette Cooper, who has designed a unique line of beautiful handcrafted jewelry featuring turquoise. Each turquoise stone has been certified as to the mine they come from and are completely dye free. The types of turquoise used in the various pieces are: Sleeping Beauty Turquoise, Campo Frio Turquoise, Castel Dome, Nacozari and Hubei Turquoise.