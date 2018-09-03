Mid-Shore Goes Purple: A Status Report from Dorchester County Sheriff Jim Phillips

by

All five counties of the Mid-Shore have suffered tremendously since the opioid epidemic became a public health and law enforcement crisis over the last few years, but it is hard to see a greater impact than in Dorchester County.

While Dorchester has roughly the same population as its neighbouring countries, it has suffered almost twice the number of recorded overdoses last year, with over 60 individuals seeking help from local and county police. Lucky for those drug users, the vast majority were saved by the use of Narcan, but 7 still died as the result of using the killer substance fentanyl.

The Spy sat down with Dorchester Sheriff Jim Phillips on his county’s long-term battle against this horrific plague and why his community is going Purple this year.

This video is approximately five minutes in length.