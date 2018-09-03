Barbara Zuehlke Featured on First Friday at The Artists’ Gallery

by

On First Friday, September 7th, The Artists’ Gallery will feature work by Barbara Zuehlke in “Optimos,” with a reception to meet the artist that evening from 5-8 p.m. Barbara’s show will be featured throughout the month of September.

“Optimos” reflects a year of major changes in the artist’s life. The pieces in this show are some of Barbara’s best work, both present and past. Included in this show are several pieces still in her possession, coupled with some exciting new work. The variety of the subject matter for “Optimos” ranges from flowers and water reflections to figures and Hershey Kisses. In the majority of Barbara’s work, she paints in a triad format, using only three pigments: a blue, a yellow and a red. Her favorite triad combination is Windsor Newton Indigo, Quinacridone Gold and Brown Madder. Barbara Zuehlke works in many mediums from serigraph to oil, but her focus is primarily on watercolor as seen in this show. She is proficient in using wet pigment on wet paper, giving a softness and flow when combined with the sharp, clean edge of working on dry paper.

Barbara Zuehlke is a native of Grosse Pointe, Michigan and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she earned a BFA in graphics and painting. Following graduation, she worked as a commercial artist designing large scale animated and still display promotions for J.L. Hudson Co. in Detroit, Michigan, and later, display coordination management for John Wannamakers in Philadelphia.

She has shown her work with The Dorchester Art Center, the Academy of the Arts in Easton, the Oxford Art Show, Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, Creatrics Gallery and other Maryland Eastern Shore venues. She is a partner with The Artists’ Gallery, a member of the Working Artists Forum, and a signature member of the Baltimore Watercolor Society. In addition, she teaches watercolor classes at the Dorchester Art Center and operates an art studio and quality frame shop out of Eastern Shore home.

The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10-5 and Sunday from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please visit www.theartistsgalleryctown.com or call the gallery at 410-778-2425.