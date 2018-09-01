ShoreRivers Hosts 14th Annual Ride for Clean Rivers

by

On Sunday, September 16, ShoreRivers will host the 14th Annual Ride for Clean Rivers. Ride the beautiful back roads of Talbot and Queen Anne’s Counties in support of ShoreRivers’ work for clean water. This is a great way to bring summer to a close surrounded by friends, family, and fellow community members. Register at rideforcleanrivers.org before September 8 to receive discounted pricing and guarantee an event tee-shirt!

Cyclers of all ages and levels are welcome to register for 20-mile, 35-mile, or 63-mile (metric century) routes. All routes begin and end at Chesapeake College, and include SAG support and rest stops with food and drink. The metric ride will kickoff at 8:00 am and the 35-mile and 20-mile rides will follow at 10:00 am.Upon returning to the college campus, riders and volunteers will enjoy a BBQ lunch and live music by Fog After Midnight. For the first time, every rider will be entered into a raffle to win a Garmin Edge 1030 cycling computer. A second cycling computer will be awarded to the team that raises the most money.

ShoreRivers looks forward to continued support from the community for this year’s event. Whether enjoying a Sunday bike ride, riding with friends, or promoting a business, this event is about coming together. It is not too late to create a team or sign up to join ShoreRivers in support of cleaner, healthier rivers.

Thank you to event sponsors Dock Street Foundation, KELLY Benefit Strategies, Agency of Record, Bay Imprint, Bay Pediatric Center, Bike Doctor, Blessings Environmental Concepts, The Brewer’s Art, Chesapeake 4-H Club, Chesapeake College, Dr. Computer, Easton Family YMCA, Ecotone Ecological Restoration, S.E.W. Friel, Resource Restoration Group, Sprout, and Shore Orthopedics.

All proceeds go toward ShoreRivers’ ongoing education, restoration, and water quality monitoring programs. For more information, please phone 443.385.0511 or contact KristanDroter at kdroter@shorerivers.org or Julia Erbe at jerbe@shorerivers.org.

ShoreRivers will also host the Chester River Challenge in Chestertown during Downrigging Weekend. Participants may walk or run a 5K or run a half marathon to support ShoreRivers. The event will be held on Sunday, October 28, 2018 from 9am-12pm at Wilmer Park in Chestertown, MD. Register online at TriSportsEvents.com or on the day of the race.

5K Run/Walk: $20 before October 21: $25 after

Half Marathon: $50 before October 21; $60 after

ShoreRivers protects and restores Eastern Shore waterways through science-based advocacy, restoration, and education. We work collaboratively with our community yet maintain an uncompromising and independent voice for clean rivers and the living resources they support.

shorerivers.org