Kent County Health and Wellness Expo Set for October 18

HomePorts, Inc. and Kent County Public Schools, in partnership with the Kent County Health Department, the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health, and Anne Arundel Medical Center, will hold the annual Health and Wellness Expo on Thursday, October 18, 2018, 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Kent County High School in Worton.

This year’s Expo, which is free and open to the public, is the largest ever held in this area. The event will highlight over 75 community resources offering the latest health, wellness and safety information. It is a one-stop opportunity for busy individuals and families of all ages. Features include:

– Free health screenings

– Free Morning Refreshments

– Flu Shots

– Twelve Talks by Local Medical Professionals

– Over 75 exhibitors, both non-profit organizations and local businesses

– Lunch available for purchase

Expert talks, by physicians from both Shore Regional Health and Anne Arundel Medical Center and other health care practitioners, will include:

– Mental Health In Later Life – Dr. Allan Anderson, Geriatric Psychiatrist

– Ten Signs of Alzheimer’s and Dementia – Cynthia Prud’homme, Education Coordinator, Alzheimer’s Association

– Sleep Problems – Dr. Fernando Cruz DeLeon, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

– Hormone Replacement Therapy: Risks and Rewards –Dale Jafari, Nurse Practitioner, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

– Exercise/Physical Fitness Programs in Kent County – Dr. Paul Simonetti, Physical Therapist, Chestertown Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

– Facts and Myths of Hospice Care – Heather Guerieri, RN, MSN, CHPN, Executive Director, Compass Regional Hospice

– How Can Grief Support Help – Rhonda Knotts, MCC, Supervisor of Grief Services, Compass Regional Hospice

– Urogynecology and Pelvic Health – Dr. Briana Walton, Obstetrician/Gynecologist, Anne Arundel Medical Center

– Cardiovascular Health – Dr. Juan Cordero, Cardiologist, Anne Arundel Medical Center

– Diabetes: Strategies for Lowering Your HA1C – Doris Tate, Diabetes Management Nurse Practitioner, University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

– Pain Management During the Opioid Epidemic – KURE pain management

– Stress Management – Patricia Deitz, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Chester River Behavioral Health

“This is an event people shouldn’t miss, according to Wayne Benjamin, M.D., event director. “It is a once-a-year opportunity for free screenings and a huge variety of useful information- something for everybody. I especially want people to know about and take advantage of the classroom information sessions led by health care experts on 12 different topics. Everyone, I guarantee, will come away with new information and be better prepared to manage their own health and their family’s health.”

The school gym will be transformed into a large exhibit hall, with tables staffed by professionals offering a wide variety of information and guidance on local services. For information on exhibiting, contact Greer Davis, 410-708-2993 or ggbdavis@gmail.com. The deadline for exhibitor sign-up is September 15.

In addition, at 12.30 p.m. there will be a forum with candidates for Kent County Commissioner, who will address topics of community concern.

For more information, email karen@homeports.org or visit www.homeports.org.

HomePorts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization providing adults in greater Kent County, Maryland, age 55 and above, with a wide range of services they want and need to remain safe and confident living in their own homes. Founded in 2008, HomePorts is among a rapidly-growing number of member-driven “villages” developing around the country. HomePorts is supported by annual membership fees from more than 80 households and contributions.