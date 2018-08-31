Kent Goes Purple Plans with Andy Meehan

by

As Kent County prepares of an entire month of programming as part of the Kent Goes Purple drug awareness campaign, the Spy thought it best to check in with Andy Meehan, who has been part of the leadership team at Chestertown Rotary Club who is working with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department to coordinate this sobering but crucial messaging effort.

A few weeks ago, we talked to Andy about what the Purple campaign means for Kent County and some of the activities the public is encouraged to participate in during September.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about Kent Goes Purple please go here