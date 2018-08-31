Alfredo Ferretti’s Real Deal Osteria

by

Perhaps one of the most indelible characters in that very specialized genre of food films must be Primo, played so brilliantly by actor Tony Shalhoub in Big Night a few years ago. Primo, the older of two brothers who start an Italian restaurant in New York City in the 1950s, is the film’s hero, dedicated with heart and soul to l’autentica cucina Italiana in a world then of canned spaghetti and meatballs. It is a profile of passion and a love of food that reaches an almost spiritual level as it is combined with feeding a family and a community.

It is essential to bring that reference up since it was almost instantaneous that Primo came to mind when this author met Alfredo Ferretti, owner and chef of Osteria Alfredo for the first time. Without a word, he rushed me into his kitchen to demonstrate how a simple pasta dish could be transformed into a nurturing, soul-delivering summer meal from the gods.

From the kitchen, we moved to the dinner table to talk about food, wine, and the essential ingredient, the right amount of time needed to really and truly enjoy Alfredo’s version of l’autentica cucina in Easton.

Alfredo’s Favorite Summer Pasta

The first video of our interview is approximately four minutes in length and Alfredo’s easy pasta dish takes about three minutes. For more information about Osteria Alfredo please go here.