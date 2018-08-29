Joshua Espinoza Trio at The Mainstay September 6

by

The Mainstay kicks off this year’s Chestertown Jazz Festival with the Joshua Espinoza Trio Thursday September 6 at 8 pm!$15 all seats.

With a style that is tastefully modern yet firmly rooted in the jazz tradition, Baltimore pianist Joshua Espinoza blends and bends genres into original compositions and arrangements that are immediately relatable, yet hard to define. Mainstay audience members may remember Joshua from his performance with Chuck Redd and the Jazz Youngbloods in late 2016. Recently, Joshua has performed alongside such notable artists as Warren Wolf, Dezron Douglas, Jerome Jennings, Paul Bollenback, Miho Hazama, Alex Norris, John D’earth, Mike Pope, Kris Funn, Brian Settles, and Todd Marcus. A finalist in the 2018 Ellis Marsalis International Jazz Piano Competition, his playing has been heard on stages large and small including the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, The Kennedy Center, the Barns at Wolftrap, the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the DC Jazz Festival.

Possessing a wide color palette, the Joshua Espinoza Trio explores shimmering harmonies and shifting orchestral contours with the aesthetic of a chamber ensemble as much as a jazz trio. Influenced by artists as disparate as Herbie Hancock, bassist Avishai Cohen, Gerald Clayton, and Maurice Ravel, the Joshua Espinoza trio takes listeners on a journey for the ears and mind alike. Josh Espinoza (piano), Mikel Combs (bass), Jaron Lamar Davis (drums).

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is the friendly informal storefront performing arts center on Rock Hall’s old time Main Street. It is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit dedicated to the arts, serving Rock Hall, MD and the surrounding region and is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Information and advance ticket sales are available on the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org.

