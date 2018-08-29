Band Together For Mental Health Event September 7

by

Band Together for Mental Health on September 7, 2018, at a fundraiser-awareness event for The Mental Health Association of the Eastern Shore featuring the live music of Three Penny Opera at The Elks Club on Dutchman’s Lane in Easton.

Ticket prices are just $20, and local businesses have given musically oriented raffle items including tickets to the Monty Alexander Jazz Festival’s concert, dinner at Scossa’s and Tidewater Hotel accommodations and more. A cash bar will be in full swing as will dance lessons!

The Mental Health Association of the Eastern Shore provides education and advocacy for mental health. Serving a five-county area and supporting the needs of all age groups, programs vary from Mental Health First Aid training to Veteran Support to Bullying in the Schools.

The MHAES is partnering with Talbot Goes Purple to take the next step from awareness to prevention of the challenges of opioid abuse. Everyone needs to be involved, mental health matters.

The MHAES invites music lovers of all ages to come out on the evening of September 7 to The Elks Club on Dutchman’s Lane in Easton to hear Three Penny Opera featuring Jon Bland, bass guitar and vocals, Greg Wemmer, keyboard and vocals, Aulby Bates, drums and vocals and Kenny Hideaway on guitar and vocals.

Take pleasure in the live music, dance, win a raffle and support the mental health of our community. Tickets are available online at www.mhamdes.org and will be available at the door.