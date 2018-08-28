“A River of Water” Screening at Sumner Hall September 6

The Chestertown Environmental Committee announces the showing of the film “ A River of Waste” on Thursday September 6 at 7 pm in Sumner Hall. Admission is free and open to the public.
“A River of Waste “ is a powerful expose about animal agribusiness and the harm it causes animals, the planet and public health.
