September First Friday Celebrates Chestertown United

Chestertown LIVES UNITED. The First Friday of every month participating Downtown Chestertown Association (DCA) members open their doors and invite the community to step inside for an evening of food, music, art, and shopping. During First Friday we celebrate our community and thank customers for shopping local and shopping small.

Please join us Friday, September 7 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. as the DCA unites with The United Way of Kent County, Washington College, and the 26 local United Way Agencies who make our community a great place to live.

We’ve planned an evening filled with fun. Stroll High Street to meet local non-profit organizations who will share their vision and goals for an even greater Kent County. Visit the United Way booth outside of Chesapeake Bank and Trust to learn more about their annual giving campaign. Meet Kurt Landgraf, President of Washington College, at The Hynson-Ringgold House from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. Slip inside our small independently-owned shops for the latest fall merchandise and fantastic sales on late-summer merchandise. Visit Chestertown RiverArts for the Abstract and Ceramics Show and Massoni Art Gallery for a celebration of work by artist Ken Schiano.

We’re excited to host Washington College student musicians Conor Maloney (5:15 at Gabriel’s Of Chestertown) Madison Morton (6:15 at CREATE), and Emma Hoey (7:15 at Blackbird Boutique). Check out local favorite, Dovetail, on the steps of Chesapeake Bank and Trust. As you stroll Park Row, High St., Cross St., and Cannon St., look for giveaways, snacks, cold drinks, sales, games, and more.

Fountain Park will be transformed into a fun-zone with free corn-hole and activities for all. At 8:00 p.m. the Chestertown Recreation Commission will host a free screening of Beauty and the Beast. In addition to our downtown restaurants, enjoy food by the Walker Family Fried Food Truck, Suzie Bee Hand pies, and Lockbriar Ice Cream along Park Row.

The 26 participating United Way Agencies include: American Red Cross of the Delmarva Peninsula, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Eastern Shore, Del-Mar-Va-Council BSA, Camp Fairlee/Easter Seals, Character Counts! Kent County, Community Food Pantry, Community Mediation Upper Shore, Compass Regional Hospice, Echo Hill Outdoor School, Fiddlesticks! Youth Orchestra, For All Seasons, Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Council, Good Neighbor Fund/ CVMA, Horizons of Kent & Queen Anne’s, Kent Association of Therapeutic Riding, Kent County CARES Foundation, Kent County Medical Day Care Fdn., Kent Forward, KidSPOT, Mid-Shore Council on Family Violence, Playmakers Camp (@GCA), Rebuilding Together, RHYC Sailing School Scholarship Program, Saint Martin’s Ministries, Samaritan Group, United Needs and Abilities.

For more information about First Friday, please contact Jennifer Laucik-Baker of the Downtown Chestertown Association at downtownchestertown@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/downtownchestertown for a full lineup of events.