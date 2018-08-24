A Tea & Talk on Chapbooks at the Rose O’Neill Literary House

by

The Rose O’Neill Literary House is proud to showcase two Washington College poets, Dr. Kimberly Quiogue Andrews and Literary House Assistant Director Lindsay Lusby, during a tea and talk on Wednesday, September 5, as part of the fall Literary House Series. Andrews and Lusby will be discussing their recently published chapbooks, and the talk will be followed by a book sale and signing. The event will be held at 4:30 p.m. at the Rose O’Neill Literary House, and it is free and open to the public.

Kimberly Quiogue Andrews is a poet, literary critic, and author of the chapbook

BETWEEN, which won the 2017 New Women’s Voices prize from Finishing Line Press.Recent creative work has appeared in Grist, The Recluse, The Shallow Ends, The Arkansas International, Poetry Northwest, Underblong, and other venues. She is an assistant professor of English and creative writing at Washington College.

Lindsay Lusby is the author of two chapbooks, Blackbird Whitetail Redhand (Porkbelly Press, 2018) and Imago (dancing girl press, 2014), and the winner of the 2015 Fairy Tale Review Award in Poetry, judged by Joyelle McSweeney. She is the assistant director of the Rose O’Neill Literary House, where she serves as assistant editor for the Literary House Press and managing editor for Cherry Tree, Washington College’s national literary journal.

For more information on these events or the Literary House, visit the website at www.washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse, or view the annual Literary Events Calendar brochure here: www.washcoll.edu/live/files/7406-2017-2018.

