Where Professors Become Students: WC-ALL Starts Its 25th Year with David White

by

David White is no stranger to college campuses. He had been a professor (middle eastern history) or a dean his entire career before deciding to retire to Chestertown six years ago. So it is no surprise that he now can be seen on Washington College’s campus as the current chair of the Advisory Council for WC-ALL; the community’s lifetime learning center.

WC-ALL celebrated its 25th year this summer and the Spy thought it was a good time to check in on this important program for over 400 students, and asked David to stop by the Spy HQ earlier this week for a quick chat.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about WC-ALL and its programs please go here