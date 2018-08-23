Welcome Fall at Adkins Arboretum’s Magic in the Meadow Gala

by

Celebrate autumn’s arrival and the splendor of nature at Adkins Arboretum’s Magic in the Meadow: An Equinox to Remember! Tickets are now available for this annual gala event on Sat., Sept. 22. Proceeds benefit the Arboretum’s education programs that promote the conservation and preservation of the Chesapeake Bay region’s native landscapes.

Set against the Arboretum’s backdrop of forests, meadows, wetlands and streams, Magic in the Meadow will showcase the magic and elegance of nature. As twilight falls, guests will enjoy signature cocktails on the wetland bridge and explore the meadow and woodland paths by foot or by tram. Scrumptious hors d’oeuvres, hoop dance performances and a lesson by Baltimore artist Melissa Newman (performing as Mina Bear) and a tantalizing array of silent auction items will add to the evening’s allure. World-class jazz by the Peter Revell Band and a moonrise over golden meadow grasses will set the stage for dancing and an unforgettable autumnal equinox.

Tickets are $75 per person ($50 tax deductible) and may be reserved at adkinsarboretum.org or by calling 410.634.2847, ext. 0.

Magic in the Meadow is generously sponsored by Shore United Bank and Avery Hall Insurance Agency, Inc. Contact Kellen McCluskey at 410-634-2847, ext. 34 or at kmccluskey@adkinsarboretum.org for information about sponsorship opportunities.

Adkins Arboretum is a 400-acre native garden and preserve at the headwaters of the Tuckahoe Creek in Caroline County. Open year round, the Arboretum offers educational programs for all ages about nature and gardening. For more information, visit adkinsarboretum.org or call 410-634-2847, ext. 0.