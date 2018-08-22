Ongoing Grief Support Groups at Compass to Move Location During Construction

by

Construction began last Monday, Aug. 13, on Compass Regional Hospice’s Hope and Healing Center, which will undergo renovations for about seven to nine weeks this fall. Following renovations to the Hope and Healing Center, an expansion will begin on the Hospice Center in Centreville, which will grow the facility from six beds to 10. There are three ongoing grief support groups that will begin meeting immediately at Compass Regional Hospice’s main office at 160 Coursevall Drive in Centreville. The ongoing grief support groups will meet at the 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, location until further notice. The All Losses Grief Support Group will continue to meet at the Caroline County Public Library’s Federalsburg branch, however, the group recently changed its meeting time to noon. The group takes place on the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information or to register for any of the grief support groups at Compass Regional Hospice, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org. For more information on Compass Regional Hospice’s capital campaign, current renovations to the Hope and Healing Center or the upcoming expansion to the Hospice Center in Centreville, contact Kenda Leager at 443-262-4106 or kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Ongoing Bereavement Groups Schedule During Construction – Fall 2018

Bereaved Parent Grief Support Group — First Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a child. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org.

HALOS-Healing After a Loved One’s Suicide Grief Support Group — Second Wednesday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from suicide. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compassregionalhospice.org, or Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

Drug Overdose Grief Support Group — Third Thursday of each month, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, dealing with the loss of a loved one from drug overdose. For more information, contact Rhonda Knotts at 443-262-4109 or rknotts@compssregionalhospice.org, or Linda Turner at 443-262-4120 or lturner@compassregionalhospice.org.

All Losses Grief Support Group — Fourth Tuesday of each month, noon to 1:15 p.m., at the Caroline County Public Library, Federalsburg branch, 123 Morris Ave., Federalsburg. A drop-in group for individuals, 18 and older, who have experienced any type of loss. Please bring a lunch. For more information, contact Wayne Larrimore at 443-262-4108 or wlarrimore@compassregionalhospice.org.

