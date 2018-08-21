Letter to the Editor: County Commissioner Ron Fithian Not a Real Democrat

by

County Commissioner Ron Fithian was elected as a Democrat to serve as Kent County Commissioner, a position he has held for the last 20 years. Like every American he has the right to support and eventually vote for the candidate of his choice for governor of our state.

If he wanted to place a quarter-page ad in the Kent County News endorsing the Republican candidate for Governor, he should have done so as private citizen Ron Fithian, not as County Commissioner Ron Fithian, who is also a candidate for office. He bases his support for Governor Hogan on his support for the Commissioners over the past four years. Of course, Mr. Hogan would do whatever he could for the Eastern Shore counties, since they are a major source of his support. While Mr. Hogan has shown himself to be moderate as present-day Republicans go, the fact is that he is still a Republican who puts corporations and the wealthy before the middle class and the poor. Yes, he lowered our bridge tolls, but at the risk of not having the funds to maintain the structures.

Mr. Fithian turns his back on his party’s candidate for Governor. Ben Jealous is a candidate for today and for tomorrow, but he also represents the best traditions of the Democratic Party, the New Deal of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the Great Society of Lyndon Johnson before he lost himself to the Vietnam War. If the citizens of Kent County take the time to look at Jealous’s positions, they will see that the county, the entire Eastern Shore and the State can only benefit if he is elected. His policies for educational reform, support for business, improving the environment, and reforming the criminal justice system are forward looking.

Mr. Fithian has shown himself not to be a real Democrat. In choosing to support the Republican candidate, he is aligning himself with the party that is undermining our federal government and our democracy, that would return us to the “good old days” of the robber barons by continuing to favor the wealthiest 1% over the rest of us. Wake up, Mr. Fithian and smell the coffee. You won’t have my vote in November and I would encourage the Democrats of Kent County not to vote for you as well. Every Democrat should vote for Ben Jealous, our Party’s candidate for Governor as the better choice for the future. Democrats like Ben Jealous around the country are gaining support, especially among the young. Our Party is reclaiming its progressive heritage, and in my humble opinion that can only lead to better times.

George R. Shivers

Chestertown