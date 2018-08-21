Gunston Partners with Wharton Professor to Develop Student Leadership Program

by

As part of an effort to further enhance the school’s student leadership development program, Gunston is partnering with Dr. Stewart D. Friedman to develop an innovative student leadership curriculum. Dr. Friedman is the Practice Professor of Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and the founding director of both the Wharton Leadership Program and the Wharton Work/Life Initiative. He is the author of numerous books and articles, including Total Leadership (Harvard Business Review Press, 2014)

Headmaster John Lewis shared, “At Gunston, central to our mission is a belief that all students should cultivate the capacity to serve as leaders in our society, and we also believe that leadership is a skill that can be practiced and learned. We’re excited to partner with Dr. Friedman to develop our currently existing student leadership curriculum. He is an internationally recognized teacher, and his Total Leadership program is an intensely participant-centered model that fits well with the developmental skills and capacities of adolescents.”

The school has been working throughout the summer to finalize the key elements of the program, and the Gunston/Total Leadership program will be piloted this fall with Gunston’s Chesapeake Watershed Semester students. It will eventually adapted and integrated into the curriculum for all Gunston students. Gunston is profoundly grateful to former board member and Wharton MBA graduate Greg Hagin for helping to forge the relationship between Dr. Friedman and Gunston.