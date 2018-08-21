Environmental Concern Holds 18th Annual Fall Native Plant Sale Set for September 7

by

Environmental Concern’s (EC) annual Fall Native Plant Sale will be held on September 7. EC invites the public to purchase plants from the grower. Choose from a variety of native plants that are propagated from seed and grown in EC’s nursery. Seeds are collected from shorelines, ponds and gardens restored by EC over the years.

Making the wise choice to use native plants in your landscape provides food, a safe nesting area, and cover from harsh weather conditions for birds, butterflies and other beneficial insects. You can make a difference by replacing invasive, ornamental and exotic plants that have little or no wildlife value with native plants that have high wildlife value. Planting a butterfly milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa) plant gives the Monarch butterfly a place to lay eggs – the only plant that the Monarch will lay its eggs. You are supporting a “Near Threatened” butterfly by adding milkweed plants to your garden. Planting native is one step that everyone can take to support wildlife. Choose from a selection of plants for a variety of garden sites and conditions – from backyard ponds to upland pollinator gardens.

EC’s featured plant this fall is the Seaside goldenrod (Solidago sempivirens). The photograph, taken in one of three pollinator gardens located on EC’s campus, captured two Monarch butterflies drinking nectar from the flowers. Vibrant yellow, dense flowers bloom from July through November. The goldenrod is a major food source for fall migrating monarch butterflies, and provides benefits to birds and small mammals. Growing to a height of 3-4 ft., the goldenrod is a low maintenance native plant that is often blamed for causing hay fever – it does not! The goldenrod pollen is sticky, and travels on the feet and bodies of pollinators, not by the wind.

Our staff will be ready to welcome visitors on Friday, September 7th from 9 am to 4 pm. EC’s Professional Landscape Architect, Diane Miller, will be on hand to answer your questions and to help you with your plant selections. The sale will take place on EC’s campus located at 201 Boundary Lane at the head of San Domingo Creek by the St. Michaels Nature Trail – rain or shine.

Mid-Atlantic Monarch Initiative Workshops will be presented during the sale. The “Monarch Butterfly Rearing” Workshop is scheduled from 10 am-11 am, and “Seed Stewards for Monarchs: Collecting Milkweed Seeds” follows from 11 am until Noon. A $10 donation for workshops is requested. Visit www.wetland.org for more information and to register for the workshops.