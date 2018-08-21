Spy House of the Week: The Duchess of Kent Street

by

It’s hard to believe it has been a year since the Spy launched the Habitat section! Since the first house in Chestertown was a house in the Historic District, I wanted to celebrate today’s anniversary with another Town house. This house immediately intrigued me for its unique style-the flared roof eaves, smaller top dormer and finials said Queen Anne to me but the low-slope front porch roof and symmetrical arrangement of front windows and entry door said Victorian. Whatever you may wish to call it, this gal has great style.

I loved all of the elevations-the geometry of the gable wing that went from front to back was broken at one side by a hipped roof with a slight bay projection and a dormer window on the third floor. The front side hipped roof wing was offset slightly behind the front gable wing with the full front porch for great curb appeal.

The living room focal point was the fireplace and picture frame molding around the lower walls and a chair rail gave the room charm and style. The same wainscot treatment was repeated in the adjacent dining room. The kitchen was at the rear for ease of access to the deck for al-fresco dining under the trellis overlooking the rear yard.

With two bedrooms on the second floor and a spacious third floor suite you can choose either the bird’s eye view of the second floor or the treehouse view of the third floor. The log cabin black and white pattern and the vintage fixtures of the master bath might be the determining factor.

Many thanks to the owners who welcomed me into their homes, the realtors and their administrative assistants who shared their listing photographs with me so I could tell each house’s story over the past year!

For more information about this property, contact Liddy Campbell with Cross Street Realtors at 410-778-3779 (o), 410-708-5433 (c) or liddy@csrealtors.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.