Kent & Queen Anne’s Indivisible Endorses Colvin for Congress

In what they believe to be a crucial mid-term election, the citizens of Kent & Queen Anne’s Indivisible have endorsed Jesse Colvin for Maryland’s First Congressional District. The District covers all nine counties of the Eastern Shore, and parts of Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties on the West side of the Bay.

“Our group is honored to support Jesse Colvin for Congress. We are convinced that Jesse is far and away the best candidate for the Eastern Shore. He has distinguished himself as a person of integrity who will stand up for what is right and protect our democracy,” said Thomas Sinnott, a member of the Indivisible administrative team.

Colvin, a fourth generation Marylander, was a high school senior when America was attacked on 9/11 2001, and instantly vowed to serve his country. Instead of immediately enlisting, he went to college and studied Arabic. After graduation, he increased his knowledge of the Middle East by teaching English in Syria to Syrian and Iraqi refugees who would seek a better life in the United States.

Then Colvin felt ready to come home and join the military. He went through rugged Army Ranger training and was commissioned an intelligence officer who served four combat tours in Afghanistan.

After the military, he obtained a master’s degree with the G.I. Bill and became a business consultant to help prevent the same recklessness that caused the near financial collapse of the Great Recession of 2007. Now, after marrying his wife Jordan, a Republican, and welcoming his first child last April, he saw the future of our country in peril again and decided to run for Congress.

Speaking for the local Indivisible chapter, Sinnott explained that Colvin’s outstanding resume of service to his country, his progressive politics, and willingness to pursue bi-partisan solutions led to the group’s members choosing the candidate. “Jesse is focused on growing our economy, taking us forward instead of backward, by investing in emerging industries and education,” Sinnott said, adding: “He has demonstrated a willingness to work across the aisle to find the best solutions for his future constituents. His opponent, incumbent Republican Andy Harris, a member of the extreme right Freedom Caucus, refuses to work even with the members within his own party to find common sense solutions to problems such as immigration and healthcare.”

As Colvin has said, “Our campaign is focused on building relationships with folks across the district and pursuing practical solutions to local problems. In the military, it didn’t matter where you came from or where you fell on the political spectrum, it was about getting the job done.”

The Indivisible endorsement of Colvin follows that of former nine-term First District Congressman Wayne Gilchrest, a moderate Republican who went into the Marine Corps after high school, became a platoon leader in Viet Nam, used to G.I. Bill to get a college degree, and taught at Kent County High School before leaping into the political arena.

“Jesse Colvin is an honest man, who sees America through the eyes of someone rooted in the soil of our history,” Gilchrest said. “The integration of integrity between all of us, is the foundation of the words, ‘We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’ Jesse will continue those ideals, by taking his turn to knit our communities together.”

Among Colvin’s other endorsements is that of the largest progressive organization of military veterans in the country, VoteVets.

Founded in 2017, Kent and Queen Anne’s Indivisible is part of the national Indivisible grassroots network. KQAI strives to ensure that the actions of our local and state Representatives are fact-based, science-based and data-driven and that our Representatives vote in the people’s interests, not for sp